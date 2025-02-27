The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,858 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Allstate were worth $136,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,010,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 783,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

