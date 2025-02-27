The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
