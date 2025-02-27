The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,418. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

