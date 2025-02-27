The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.