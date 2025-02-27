The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS stock opened at $618.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.54 and its 200 day moving average is $561.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

