The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 19,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

