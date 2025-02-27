The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,708,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $146,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

