Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Down 15.8 %
TTNMF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
