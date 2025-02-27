Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – February 26th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose operations are significantly influenced by bitcoin, whether through mining, trading, or holding substantial bitcoin assets. Because these companies’ fortunes are often linked to fluctuations in bitcoin’s value, investors sometimes view them as a way to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 29,890,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,980,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,198,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. MARA has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,596,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,890,246. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

See Also