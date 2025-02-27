Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources like oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy. These stocks are sensitive to global commodity price fluctuations, regulatory policies, and geopolitical events, making them a dynamic yet sometimes volatile component of an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $288.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,926,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197,484. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $207.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $974.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $11.78 on Thursday, hitting $136.41. 9,407,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. Vistra has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

