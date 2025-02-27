Top Manufacturing Stocks To Research – February 24th

Venus Acquisition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and GE Vernova are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equities of companies involved in the production of goods, often through transforming raw materials into finished products. These stocks can be cyclical in nature, as their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, industrial output, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,948,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.41 and its 200 day moving average is $301.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion and a PE ratio of 57.52. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Read More