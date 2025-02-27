Top Music Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Alibaba Group, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that make up various segments of the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, and concert promoters. They allow investors to gain exposure to the financial outcomes and trends of the music sector, which can be driven by technological advancements, consumer shifts, and evolving distribution models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $13.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,780,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,016. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,087,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.48. 22,703,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,994,516. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.55. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

