TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $395.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.38.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $295.19 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in TopBuild by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 704.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.