Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 694,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.