Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 999,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after buying an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after buying an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.