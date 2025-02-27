Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -90.26%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

