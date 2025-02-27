Trustees of Dartmouth College Has $41.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustees of Dartmouth College decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.2% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustees of Dartmouth College’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

