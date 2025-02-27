U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 8.3 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

