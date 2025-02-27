UBS Group Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $7.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,207 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $20,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,472,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 938.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 2,034,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

