UBS Group Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $147.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $142.00.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $127.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. RTX has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

