Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 368,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.