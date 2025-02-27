Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 368,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.
Unicharm Company Profile
