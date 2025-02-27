Unite Group (LON:UTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

LON UTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 836 ($10.60). 751,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 780.50 ($9.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.72). The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

