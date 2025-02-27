United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $239,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

Shares of URI opened at $642.29 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $724.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

