United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $357.50, but opened at $343.53. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $319.43, with a volume of 235,781 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

