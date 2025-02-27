Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) COO Sells $37,359.54 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after buying an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $62,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

