Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $62,741.88 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Upstart Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

