US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UFIV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 2,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,147. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

