Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CEO Howard A. Friedman Purchases 3,525 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,923,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,079,000 after buying an additional 1,025,656 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after buying an additional 620,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,110,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,376,000 after buying an additional 698,589 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after buying an additional 59,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

