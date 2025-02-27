Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Vallourec Price Performance

Vallourec stock remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

