Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Posts Earnings Results

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%.
Vallourec Price Performance
Vallourec stock remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
About Vallourec
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vallourec
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.