Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Research analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.