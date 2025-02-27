Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

