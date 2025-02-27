Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

