Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Motiv8 Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.