Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $77,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,328 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,283,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average of $399.95.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
