Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $77,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,328 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,283,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average of $399.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.