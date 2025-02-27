Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $751,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.