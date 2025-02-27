Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

