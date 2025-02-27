Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

