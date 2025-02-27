Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Veris Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -152.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.