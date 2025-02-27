Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 307,532 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -558.36 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
