Versor Investments LP Invests $1.34 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 871,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 25.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after buying an additional 651,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after buying an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,497,000 after buying an additional 383,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 2.2 %

Western Digital stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.