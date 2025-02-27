Versor Investments LP Invests $1.56 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,513 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,299.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.