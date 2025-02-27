Versor Investments LP Purchases 9,610 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 457.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

