Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

