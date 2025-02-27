Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

