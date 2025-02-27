Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 17.3% After Earnings Miss

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 643,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 938,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,160,958. 44.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

