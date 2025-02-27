Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 609,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,037. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,562 shares of company stock valued at $259,693 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

