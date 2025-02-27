Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ VABK opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.32%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

