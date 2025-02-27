Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 30,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 39,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

