VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 139,811 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

