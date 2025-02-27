VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million.
VSE Price Performance
NASDAQ VSEC traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.61. VSE has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s payout ratio is 7.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
