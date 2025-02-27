VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million.

VSE Price Performance

NASDAQ VSEC traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.61. VSE has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.