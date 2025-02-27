Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

